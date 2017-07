Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Roger Federer has been to plenty of Wimbledon Champions' Dinners, the traditional dinner at the end of the grass court Grand Slam which all the winners and esteemed guests attend. On Sunday, after beating Marin Cilic, he got a chance to attend the eighth one in his long tennis career. And this time his partner was Garbine Muguruza, the women's champion who defeated Venus Williams to straight sets to win her maiden Wimbledon.