Yuki Bhambri returned to the Indian Davis Cup team along with Saketh Myneni. But veteran Leander Paes was dropped from the squad for the tie against Canada next month.Apart from Bhambri and Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna made the squad, captained by Mahesh Bhupathi. Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji filled the spot.