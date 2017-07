11మందికి ప్రాణం పోసిన అనూష, వెంకటేష్

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 12:17 [IST]

Relatives of two youngsters, who were declared as brain dead after receiving grievous injuries in two different road accidents, have agreed to donate the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation scheme. In all, 11 donor organs were collected and sent to various transplant centres in the city.