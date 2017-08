ఘోరం: ఇంటి ముంగిట ముగ్గేస్తున్న బాలిక కిడ్నాప్.. గదిలో నిర్బంధించి.. ఆపైన..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by Mahesh in Dundigal Suraram Colony on Tuesday. According to the complaint given by her parents.. the accused Mahesh came and kidnapped her while the girl is working in front of her house on early hours. He taken her to a room and there he raped her. After that he locked the room and escaped. Neighbours saw this girl screeming in the room and informed the police.