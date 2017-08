బాబాయ్, పిన్ని ఘాతుకం: 65ఏళ్ల వృద్ధుడితో 16ఏళ్ల యువతికి పెళ్లి

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl has been married to an elderly man from Oman, Ahmed, 65. The minor's mother, Syeeda Unnisa, a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police pleading the girl be brought back to India from Muscat.