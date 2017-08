బాసర ఆలయంలో వర్గపోరు: ప్రధాన ఆర్చకుడిపై సస్పెన్షన్ వేటు

Telangana

Two priests of Goddess Gnana Saraswati temple of Basara have been suspended by Telangana government after the temple's idol went missing. The two, Sanjeev and Pranav, allegedly took the processional deity (utsava vigraham) of Goddess Saraswathi to a private school at Deverkonda, in Nalgonda district, for performing Aksharabhaysam (initiation into education), for some students. The incident, however, came to light only after the video of the event, posted on social media, went viral.