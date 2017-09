డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: మరో ముగ్గురు సినీతారలు! లోలోపలే సిట్ దర్యాప్తు,వారిలో ఓ ప్రముఖ హీరోయిన్?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Hyderabad drug scandal given a shock to telugu film industry. SIT officials summonned, questioned many people from tollywood. But later what happened? Nothing is coming out about this case. Is this drugs case closed? People suspecting now after political pressure from the high profile persons in the tollywood SIT officials are not going further in this case. But this is wrong. According to the sources, SIT officials are doing their job internally. According to them, 3 more tollywood personalities has relations in the drugs case. One of them is a popular heroine in the tollywood, and remaining two are belongs to high profile families of the same field, they concluded.