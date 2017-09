Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Majula alias Sushma suicide on Wednesday at Hyderabad.Sushma married Nagendra in 2009. Before 3 years sushma differed with Nagendra.Sushuma living together with her relative Ramalingeswara after she differed with husband Nagendra.Ramalingeswar cheated sushma. She suicide on Wednesday .