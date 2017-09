మూడు గ్రూపులు.. ఆరు వర్గాలు: ఇది ఆదిలాబాద్ కాంగ్రెస్ దుస్థితి

Telangana

Adilabad Congress leaders infighting for domination of district politics. Most of the district congress leaders against to present united Adilabad DCC President Maheswar Reddy. Except Boath assembly constiuency total Adilabad district congress leaders leads different groups even agitation programmes also differently organised. TRS leadership silently observing these devolopments and ready to stratergic plans on congress cadre but Congress leaders didn't bother about it.