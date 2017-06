కాలుష్యపు నురగ బీభత్సం: బెంగళూరు తర్వాత హైదరాబాదే!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It is snowing in Hyderabad but only this time it is toxic foam from a highly polluted waterbody that is choking residents nearby. Heavy rains that lashed the city of Hyderabad on Thursday brought with it the fury of a highly polluted water body in Dharani Nagar. The scenes were similar to ones witnessed in Varthur and Bellandur lakes of Bengaluru.