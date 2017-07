Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Bjp will implement in Telangana Uttar Pradesh formula for strengthening party.central leadership is keen to tap the strong BC vote bank that is rooted in Telangana. Although many of the leaders have already been in TRS, BJP may look into weaning away the second and third rung leaders. Shah is planning to follow the same sort of social engineering which he successfully implemented during UP elections.