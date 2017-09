విభజన చట్టం మేరకే ఏ వివాదమైనా పరిష్కారం, ఆర్టీసీ ఆస్తులూ అంతే: సీఎం కేసీఆర్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Telangana CM KCR told the officials on Thursday night that any issue will be solved according to the State Bifurcation Act only. On Friday at Vijayawada.. there will be a meeting between AP and Telangana regarding the bifurcation of RTC. CM KCR conducted a review meeting with the concerned officials on this issue in hyderabad.