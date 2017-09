అందరి కళ్లు బాలాపూర్ లడ్డు మీదే!, వేలం పోటీకి 15మంది.. ఎవరికి దక్కేనో?

Telangana

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Famous Balapur Ganesh laddu auction which is taking place after demonetisation of high-value currency notes has become the cynosure of all eyes. The Balapur laddu auction is considered a trendsetter for similar auctions in the city. The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi follows the tradition of conducting auction of the laddu every year.