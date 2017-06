మోటార్ ను లాగడం వల్లే, 60 గంటల్లో ఎప్పుడేమైంది?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Sunday, June 25, 2017, 11:47 [IST]

19 month old girl Veena, affectionately called Chinnari, who slipped into an abandoned bore well three days ago while playing at Chanvelli village in Chevella Mandalam of Rangareddy district, died. The official announcement was made by Minister Mahender Reddy early Sunday morning.