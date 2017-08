బాలయ్య అభిమానులు ఏం చేస్తున్నారో తెలుసా?: మెచ్చుకోవాల్సిందే!

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nandamuri Balakrishna is creating a new trend in Telugu industry by introducing Social Responsibility Activities during the release of his 101st film Paisa Vasool’. For the first time in the T-town, Balakrishna has decided to give scholarships to 101 Class X students, whose parents and kin are fan club members.