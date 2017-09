30రోజుల్లోనే: పౌరసత్వంపై చెన్నమనేని ట్విస్ట్, హైకోర్టుకు, 'అప్పుడు వదిలేశారుగా'

Telangana

The orders of the Union home ministry declaring that Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Vemulavada, Chennamaneni Ramesh is not an Indian citizen, also stated that with effect from August 31, all the benefits and privileges enjoyed by him as a citizen of India shall stand withdrawn. Adi Srinivas, the BJP candidate who lost to Mr Ramesh in the 2014 elections, released the order copy of the Union home ministry on Thursday in Delhi.