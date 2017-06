ఒమర్ దిమ్మతిరిగే జవాబు, 12 గంటలపాటు ఇంటర్నెట్లోనే ఐసిస్ వ్యాప్తి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hyderabad police arrested an alleged ISIS sympathiser from Tolichowki on Friday. Konakalla Subramanyam, alias Omer, a recent religious convert, allegedly chatted with ISIS sympathisers on social media networks. Hyderabad police allege that he wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country on the instigation of a person named Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi.