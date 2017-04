‘‘నన్ను వేధించకూడదు, కొట్టకూడదు, లొంగుబాటుకు సహకరిస్తే.. రూ.కోటి ఇస్తా’’

బోధన్‌ వాణిజ్యపన్నుల కుంభకోణంలో కర్త కర్మ క్రియగా వ్యవహరించిన సునీల్‌ ఎట్టకేలకు అరెస్టయ్యాడు. దీంతో వీస్తుగొలిపే వాస్తవాలెన్నో వెలుగులోకి వస్తున్నాయి.

Hyderabad: The dimensions of the scam unearthed in the commercial taxes department is getting bigger, and more heads are likely to roll in the coming days with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao taking a serious view of the matter. The government has suspended Bodhan assistant commercial taxes officer Vijay Kumar, senior assistants Venugopala Swamy, Naga Raju, and junior assistant, Hanuman Singh and has registered criminal cases against them. Prime accused of this case Sunil was arrested. Higher Offiials were shocked after knew that he offered Rs.1 crore to Investigation Officers.