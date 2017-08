Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The state government has rejected the request of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bhanwar Lal to pay incharge allowance. The TS government said it had not created the post of CEO yet and, therefore, there was no question of anyone being incharge CEO. It also pointed out that it had not requested Mr Bhanwar Lal to work as incharge CEO, he was in that position on the directions of the Election Commission.