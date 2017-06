కార్పొరేటర్ అనుచరుల దాష్టీకం, వ్యక్తిని కొట్టుకుంటూ కిలోమీటర్ ఈడ్చుకెళ్లారు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Saroor Nagar Carporator Anita Dayakar Reddy, Maheshwaram MLA Followers attacked a common man at Model Raitu Chiken Bazar located near LB Nagar Circle Office on Friday. After purchasing rice, when a man complained about the quality of the rice, this incident happened. The followers of the Corporator and MLA beaten him and dragged him upto a kilometre distance.