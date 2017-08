సీసీఎంబీ వ్యవస్థాపక డైరెక్టర్ పీఎం భార్గవ కన్నుమూత

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

A versatile scientist and empathetic educationist Pushpa Mittra Bhargava passed away on Tuesday. He was 89. He headed the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, when the government first set it up. CCMB is a research organization in areas of modern biology. Bhargava had also received Padma Bhushan from the President in 1986, but returned it in 2015 as an act of protest against the Governments active erosion of spaces for dissent within the country.