ప్రేమికులని తెలియదు: చాందిని తండ్రి కంటతడి, నా చెల్లి గురించి తెలుసు: సోదరి

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

A missing class 12 student was found dead on Tuesday in the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said. The decomposed body of 17-year-old Chandni Jain, who was missing since September 9, was found on the hillocks near Ameenpur in Madinaguda. Locals who spotted the body alerted police.