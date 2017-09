Telangana

Cyberabad police investigating Chandini Jain’s murder have discovered that all the teenagers including Chandini Jain who were present at the hotel for an event had gone to a pub in Jubilee Hills on the night of September 2 and the pub had served them liquor. But they cannot take action against the pub as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. They have written to the Hyderabad Police.