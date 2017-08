ఇంత మోసమా?: సినిమాల్లో అవకాశం అంటూ.. బలవంతంగా 10 అశ్లీల చిత్రాల్లో..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A private hospital nurse was cheated by a movie unit here in Moinabad of Rangareddy District. According to her complaint to police.. Previously she was given a small role in a film. After that Vijayalakshmi made a contract with her and sent her to the shooting location along with the unit team. There she was forcebily acting in porn short films. Recently the films were uploaded online.