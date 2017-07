Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Telugu film industry in Hyderabad, known as Tollywood, was shocked on Friday when several actors were issued notices by the Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department to appear before it in relation to investigation in the drug racket that was busted on July 4. Officials said that among those who have been called for investigation is Tollywood’s top director Puri Jagannath who has directed 39 films including blockbusters like ‘Pokiri’. Others include top actor Ravi Teja, and P Navdeep, Tarun Kumar, A Tanish and P Subbaraju; actress Charmee Kaur, supporting actress Mumait Khan, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, singer Ananda Krishna Nandu, art director Chinna N Dharmarao.