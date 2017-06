సినీ ప్రియులకు షాకింగ్ న్యూస్.. టికెట్ల ధరలు భారీగా పెంపు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Cinegoers will have to shell out more money to watch movies in theatres as the state government has accorded permission to the theatre owners to hike the cost of tickets. According to the GO, the cost of higher class tickets in AC theatres under GHMC limits would be Rs 120 per ticket and the lower class ticket would be Rs 40. In non AC theatres, the cost of higher class ticket would be Rs 60 and lower class will be Rs 20. Similarly, the cost for premium seating in multiplexes should not be more than Rs 300 and for executive class the rate should not be more than Rs 200.