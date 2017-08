‘‘ఇదేమీ కేసీఆర్ అయ్య జాగీర్ కాదు, అడ్డగోలుగా ప్రవర్తించడానికి’’

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Defending police move of arresting some youngsters belonging to Nerella and Jillela villages in Sircilla Assembly segment with regard to torching of two sand-laden lorries, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wanted to know how the policemen could remain as mute spectators when people break laws. “It’s not appropriate for Oppn parties to give Dalit colour to this incident. Of the arrested persons, only two or three are SCs,” he said while addressing media here. Meanwhile, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy continued his attack on KCR saying, “KCR is shedding blood of Dalits, BCs and STs to shield sand mafia run by his relatives.” He made the remark while reacting on death of Dalit, Shankar, who died after he was crushed by a sand-laden lorry in Sircilla.