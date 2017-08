కెసిఆర్ హామీలు నెరవేరతాయా: 85 వేల ఉద్యోగాల భర్తీ సాధ్యమేనా?

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a big bonanza of 84,876 jobs for the unemployed youths in the State. The historic Golconda Fort, wherein he unfurled the tricolor as part of the Independence Day celebrations, echoed to thunderous applause as he declared that the recruitment process will taken off in the coming months. He informed that the Government would take up recruitment drive this year even for the vacancies that would arise next year in different departments.