తగ్గని కెసిఆర్: ఎవరేమనుకున్నా ఆ పదవి గుత్తాకే....

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

CM Kalwa kuntla Chandra Shekhar Rao confirmed that State coordinator for Rythu Samanva Samiti will be Senior politician and present Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy. At the same time CM didn't revealed his stratergy but his government will give ordinance for Rythu Samanva Samiti and after that bring law. Howevier Gutha Sukhender Reddy will be face legal struggle if he taken charge as coordinator with Loksabha MP post.