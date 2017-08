Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed out a tough warning to the Congress for the way it had been conducting itself showing scant regard for the State’s interests and thanked the High Court for its sympathetic stand on the fate of 20,903 outsourced employees, in its interim judgement on their absorption by the State-owned power utilities.