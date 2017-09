అక్టోబర్ 5న సింగరేణిలో సంఘం ఎన్నికలు?: యువ కార్మికులే కీలకం

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Mancherial: Following the notification for the elections of recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), coal mines spread in several districts in north Telangana are abuzz with poll activity. Trade unions have already begun preparations for the polls.The management of SCCL notified schedule for conducting elections of the recognised trade union on August 21, which was delayed by about a year. According to the schedule, the election will be held on October 5.