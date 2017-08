Telangana

Telangana CM K.Chandra Sekhar Rao fired on Congress Party Leaders here in Hyderabad on Wednesday. While speaking with Media CM asked that Jairam Ramesh should prove his allegations on Minister KTR, and also commented that Jairam Ramesh will not win even in surpanch elections. He pointed out the role of opposition party congress in newly formed telangana state. He critisized that congress party is a No.1 Vilan in Telangana State.