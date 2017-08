Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The court has issued a warrant against Youth Congress leader M. Vikram Goud in connection with the shooting case. The court allowed the police to take Goud into custody and question him. The police had booked a case against him under the Arms Act and for conspiracy. Two more suspects involved in the case are absconding. On June 28 morning Vikram Goud staged an attack on himself with the help of five others, including a shooter. The prime motive was to gain sympathy in his constituency so that he could get an MLA ticket in the next election. He also wanted a gun licence and make the police go after his enemies.