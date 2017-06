హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసులకే ‘ధూమ్’ సినిమా చూపించిన పెరూ గ్యాంగ్(పిక్చర్స్)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 10:29 [IST]

English summary

They come all the way from Peru, strike it rich in Hyderabad and fly back. No, we’re not talking of the Ocean’s 11 franchise with a desi twist. We’re talking about the Peruvian gang that the Cyberabad police believes to be behind high-value thefts in the city.