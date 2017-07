Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Kharif season started in Telangana but farmers had faces so many problems for cash while bankers not to ready gave loans for agriculture. Telangana Government had paid 4 phases the farmers crop loan but interest was pending. Now bankers asked to farmers for payment of interest after that only they will give loans. In some places bankers not to ready for crop loans to senior citizens.