Monday, May 29, 2017

The Cyberabad police on Sunday unearthed a multi crore scam and arrested the sub registrar of Kukatpally, who illegally transferred 693 acres of government land to private companies. The police also arrested the directors of two companies PVS Sharma, 72, director of Goldstone Infratech and PS Parthasarathi, director of Trinity Infraventures Ltd.