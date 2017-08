ఆకుపచ్చ కల కోసం నిలువెత్తు వృక్షమైన సామాన్యుడు 'వనజీవి రామయ్య'..

Telangana

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

When whole world is looking for an alternate of deforestation this man is running a crusade at the same front alone. Daripalli Ramaiah, 68, of Khammam District in Telangana has been planted thousands of trees in last five decades. He started plantation as a passion at age of 18 but when it has become a mission he is unable to recall.