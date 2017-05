దేశంలోకి రహస్యంగా ప్రవేశించిన ఉగ్రవాద మూక.. ఢిల్లీలో హై అలర్ట్‌, తెలంగాణకూ హెచ్చరిక

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Delhi Police have been put on high alert following intelligence inputs that a group of 20-21 Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists has entered the country to carry out attacks. The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued an advisory alerting its district, metro police and railway police units, asking them to step up security in market areas, religious places, malls and metro and railway stations. The advisory has asked various police units to maintain utmost vigil and keep a "sharp eye for suspected persons/articles and vehicles" and conduct proper frisking and checking of vehicles and persons.