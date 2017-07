డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: మత్తును చిత్తు చేసే ఎత్తులు, ఆ తరువాతే విచారణకు, తెలివైన వారే...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Drugs issue is rocking the Telugu film industry as well as two Telugu states now. Special Investigation Team(SIT) from the Excise department is questioning nearly a dozen celebrities one by one Puri Jagannadh, Shyam K. Naidu, Tarun, Navadeep, art director Chinna have already attended the questioning.. Heroine Charmi already facing questions today. They will be followed by few other celebrities. Meanwhile, there is a shocking news doing rounds in the Film Nagar that the celebrities are taking all the precautions before attending the enquiry. They are reportedly drinking aloe vera juice before entering the SIT office. You might be surprised why they are drinking aloe vera juice? If they drink aloe vera juice it becomes difficult to find out whether they have consumed drugs or not through their blood samples. Alarmed by the developments, SIT officials are planning to bring the latest equipment to find the traces of drugs in the blood samples.