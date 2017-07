సిట్ కార్యాలయానికి నవ్వుతూ రవితేజ: అభిమానుల కోలాహలం

Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tollywood star Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju alias Ravi Teja will appear before SIT on drug cases on Friday. The SIT issued notice to Ravi Teja under Section 67 of NDPS Act after finding his driver’s number in the mobile phone book of alleged mastermind Calvin Mascarenhas.