రేవ్ పార్టీల్లోనూ డ్రగ్ టాబ్లెట్లు! అమ్మాయిలకు బ్లూ, అబ్బాయిలకు పింక్!!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

SIT Officials who involved in Drugs Case Enquiry are suprising after knowing the latest issues coming out from this case dy by day. Recently the officials came to know that in Rave Parties also Drug Tablets are using. Aslo there is a code for these drug tablets. Blue colour tablets for Girls and Boys are using Pink colour tablets. Not only this the organizers of these Rave Parties also dumping girls from Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Nigeria and organizing prostitution in the parties.