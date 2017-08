డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: నిన్న కెల్విన్‌.. నేడు సంగీత.. సిట్‌ విచారణతో ప్రకంపనలు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Vijayawada-based woman, Sangeeta, has been arrested by Hyderabad police for supplying drugs to Engineering students of Hyderabad. As per police report, Sangeeta, with the help of her boyfriend John, had been supplying drugs to children of several prominent personalities in Hyderabad, especially Banjara Hills area. When a few students were recently interrogated by police, they divulged the name of Sangeeta, which led to her arrest. Sangeeta reportedly confessed to her crime on the third day of her interrogation. It was even found out during the inquiry that she had been running a prostitution den in Vijayawada. She will soon be produced in court.