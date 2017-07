డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: సబర్వాల్ కు బెదిరింపులు, రంగంలోకి టీ డీజీపీ, ఏపీ డీజీపీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP DGP Sambasiva Rao Speaks to Media over Drugs Mafia and reveals shocking facts that some of the police officials are indulged in drug transport and mafia. He said police officials were carried away by bribing as lots of amounts are involved in this process. But he said AP police department will never leave them even if they are in high positions. He said drug mafia needs to be stopped as it is widely spread. He said recently drug in the form of tablets are caught in Kakinada. He said govt's will take strict action to wipe it off from the state.