డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: ముగిసిన కమింగ విచారణ, కీలక విషయాలు వెల్లడి, ఫోన్లో వెయ్యి మంది కస్టమర్లు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

More than a week after the arrest of Dutch national Mike Kamminga in connection to the drug racket busted in Hyderabad, he has proved a tough nut to crack.Mike was arrested on July 26, with officials stating that he was found in possession of DMT (Dimethyltryptamine), while also suspecting that he was dealing Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA). Investigators had earlier said that Mike Kamminga's arrest was being considered a major breakthrough as he was reportedly supplying the drugs to peddlers from Europe. Officials also said that he might be the link between the drug bust and its connection to techies in Hyderabad from several MNCs, who were consuming drugs. However, he is reportedly refusing to cooperate with investigators.