డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: సోమవారం హీరో నవదీప్, 26న హీరోయిన్ ఛార్మీ, ఆ తరువాత వరుసగా..

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Tollywood film industry has been hit with drugs scandal and it is surrounding with officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT and excise officials issued notices to some in the film fraternity and also grilling them. So far ace director Puri Jagannadh was grilled for marathon 10 hours followed by cameraman Shyam K Naidu, Actor Subbaraju on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday respectively. Today is the turn for Hero Tarun and from morning to evening SIT is questioning Tarun. Next on Monday - Hero Navadeep, Tuesday-Hero Ravi Teja and on Wednessday on 26th turn for Actress Charmi and on 27th Item Girl Mumait Khan will come to SIT office to face the enquiry.