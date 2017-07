డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: ముగిసిన ముమైత్ విచారణ, తిరిగి బిగ్ బాస్ షోకు? రేపు ‘మాస్ మహరాజా’

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and actress Mumaith Khan on Thursday morning appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department in Hyderabad that is probing a drug racket. Khan is the eighth person from the Telugu film industry to appear before the SIT, which has summoned 12 persons, including directors and actors, for questioning in the case. Khan reached Hyderabad SIT office today morning after she was served with a notice by the excise department as part of the ongoing investigation into Tollywood's involvement in the drug racket. By everning 5 Mumaith's enquiry was completed. Again she is going to Big Boss Show, it seems.