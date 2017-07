డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: యువతులకు మత్తు వల, ఆపైన బ్లాక్ మెయిలింగ్, చైన్ సిస్టంలో విక్రయాలు...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In SIT Officials interrogation.. Prime Accused Kelvin revealed many new things it seems. After taking him to for 2 days custody SIT Officials secretly shifted Kelvin to Hayat Nagar Excise Police Station. There they have questioned in various aspects and angles. Kelvin told them that he is bringing drugs from GOA to Hyderabad through rail or courier service. He targeted some school students first, later with their help kelvin had establish relations with cinema field. Totally he has 10000 customers.