డ్రగ్స్ కేసు: 12 మంది సినీ ప్రముఖులు, అరెస్టు అంశంపై ఇప్పుడే చెప్పలేం: అకున్ సబర్వాల్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Excise department has called at least 12 film personalities including six actors and one director to give their statements in connection with the ongoing investigation. They have been issued notices to appear before the SIT at its office between July 19 and 27. The notices were issued based on confessions of the 12 persons arrested so far in the huge drug racket that has been busted by the Excise Department on July 4.“We have given notices to a few persons who we think are involved in drug and substance abuse. We want to record their statements so we have called them to appear before the SIT,” Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Director Akun Sabharwal said.