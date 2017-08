డ్రగ్స్ : 11 కేసుల్లో చార్జ్ షీట్ సిద్ధం, ఫోరెన్సిక్ నివేదిక అందగానే కోర్టుకు: అకున్ సబర్వాల్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Excise Enforcement Director Akun Sabharwal told that regarding Drugs Enquiry.. chargesheets in 11 cases are reday here in Hyderabad on Friday. The excise department is going to file these charge sheets before the court after receive the Forensic Lab Report. Akun came to IFL University to participate in a program called 'Drugs Free Nation' as special guest. The excise department will take action on tollywood stars after go through the reports of their blood samples.