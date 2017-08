డ్రగ్స్, పబ్స్.. ఈ గబ్బు సంస్కృతి వచ్చిందే కాంగ్రెస్ హయాంలో: సీఎం కేసీఆర్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Telangana CM K.Chandra Sekhar Rao fired on Congress Party Leaders here in Hyderabad on Wednesday. While speaking with Media CM told that Pub Culture entered in Congress Time, Now Drug Culture also growing very fast. That is why I told SIT to treat the Drugs Case very seriously and take strict actions, says CM KCR. He said that he ordered police not to leave anybody if any Cabinet Minister's involvement in Drugs Case.